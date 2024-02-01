Boomi Collects Two AI Patents

Boomi, an intelligent integration and automation company, has received two U.S. patents for its work with artificial intelligence.

The new U.S. patent (No. 11,886,965, titled Artificial-Intelligence-Assisted Construction of Integration Processes,") encompasses features that allow Boomi's customers to build integrations based on Boomi suggestions, including Shape Suggest, Quick Start, and more recently, Boomi AI.

The second patent (No. 11,847,167, titled "System and Method for Generation of Chat Bot System with Integration Elements Augmenting Natural Language Processing and Native Business Rules") is for a solution built on the Boomi platform that creates a series of templatized processes and designs to build hybrid chatbots that combine rules-based connectivity, natural language processing, Boomi logic, and AI technologies to triage and route requests coming into the chatbot.