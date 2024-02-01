Salesloft Partners with IBM

Salesloft, a revenue workflow platform provider, is partnering with IBM to embed IBM watsonx, IBM's artificial intelligence and data platform, within the Salesloft platform.

As part of the collaboration, Salesloft will make available a version of the Salesloft platform with IBM watsonx embedded into Salesloft Conversations, Salesloft Deals, Salesloft Action Items, and Conversations Summary. This will allow customers to tap into IBM&'s AI and data platform to help unlock seller productivity, identify risks in pipeline, and validate sales forecasts, among other benefits.

IBM intends to use the watsonx-embedded version of the Salesloft platform for its sales organization, and both companies will also recommend watsonx and Salesloft to their respective customers. Salesloft is developing a series of implementation and education services to help support customer adoption and generation of revenue outcomes.