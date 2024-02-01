Salesloft Partners with IBM
Salesloft, a revenue workflow platform provider, is partnering with IBM to embed IBM watsonx, IBM's artificial intelligence and data platform, within the Salesloft platform.
As part of the collaboration, Salesloft will make available a version of the Salesloft platform with IBM watsonx embedded into Salesloft Conversations, Salesloft Deals, Salesloft Action Items, and Conversations Summary. This will allow customers to tap into IBM&'s AI and data platform to help unlock seller productivity, identify risks in pipeline, and validate sales forecasts, among other benefits.
IBM intends to use the watsonx-embedded version of the Salesloft platform for its sales organization, and both companies will also recommend watsonx and Salesloft to their respective customers. Salesloft is developing a series of implementation and education services to help support customer adoption and generation of revenue outcomes.
"The powerful combination of IBM and Salesloft technology provides AI alternatives for our customers and the market," said David Obrand, CEO of Salesloft, in a statement. "By strategically embedding IBM watsonx AI capabilities into our platform, we further solidify our position as an enterprise market leader for the global revenue workflow market. IBM became a Salesloft customer in 2018, and we are privileged to continue our work with IBM as we expand the deployment of Salesloft to their global sales organization in more than 30 countries around the world."
"At IBM, we believe responsible AI is the cornerstone of innovation, which is why we're focused on helping companies easily deploy and embed AI across their businesses, manage all data sources, and accelerate trusted AI workflows," said Raj Datta, vice president of independent software vendor partnerships at IBM, in a statement. "By embedding IBM watsonx into Salesloft's platform, clients will be equipped to inject more repeatability and predictability into their revenue-generation processes to help transform their businesses."