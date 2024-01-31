Blackhawk Network to Acquire Tango Card

Branded payments provider Blackhawk Network is acquiring digital B2B gift card rewards and incentives platform provider Tango Card for an undisclosed amount.

"Tango pioneered the digital-first reward experience through its powerful API, coupled with world-class service and exceptional breadth of global content, making it the perfect complement to BHN's global product portfolio," said Talbott Roche, CEO and president of Blackhawk Networks, in a statement. "We have been a long-time partner to Tango and were also an early investor. We are thrilled with the opportunity to combine the best of BHN with the best of Tango to provide leading, global, scalable solutions and innovation to the rewards and incentives industry."

"I started Tango 15 years ago to fundamentally improve the incentives industry for customers and their recipients," said David Leeds, Tango's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Customers today need global rewards, innovative technology, reliable supply chains, and an unwavering focus on support and service. Joining BHN at this time provides a once-in-a-company opportunity to continue innovating in this space, better support our customers' evolving global needs, and create awesome experiences for recipients."