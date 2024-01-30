SOCi Partners with Smarsh

SOCi, providers of marketing solutions for multi-location enterprises, is partnering with Smarsh, a digital communications compliance and intelligence solutions provider, to offer an end-to-end workflow for social media management. SOCi will integrate with Smarsh to provide a comprehensive social media publishing, compliance, and archiving solution for companies in regulated industries.

The partnership will enable organizations using Smarsh for communications archiving and supervision to add SOCi's social media moderation and review capabilities. Organizations can review and publish content to their social media channels while meeting regulatory record keeping requirements for the capture and retention of social media communications.

Smarsh offers communications oversight and retention solutions for regulated organizations. The SOCi integration benefits both customers of the Smarsh Enterprise Platform and the Smarsh Professional Archive (wealth and asset management firms and government agencies), providing more accessible, streamlined, and automated end-to-end support for social media.

"SOCi's social compliance solutions, now bolstered by the Smarsh archiving integration, offer corporate marketers and compliance teams a centralized place to increase local brand visibility, engagements, and customer traffic all while adhering to the regulatory and compliance needs within the industry," said Richard Lumsden, senior vice president of business development at SOCi, in a statement. "This partnership provides our customers enhanced archiving and compliance abilities built to scale without compromise as their data volume increases." ' "It's imperative that financial institutions monitor their social content for compliance. For a multi-location enterprise, having to manage hundreds or thousands of local pages becomes extremely time-consuming and creates room for error," said Tom Padgett, general manager of the Smarsh enterprise business, in a statement. "With SOCi as a preferred vendor for social media, our customers can simplify the social media workstream from start to finish and have confidence in their abilities to strengthen social media oversight, mitigate compliance risks, and maintain a complete record of social media content at scale."

In addition to bolstering its partnerships and integrations in 2023, SOCi has also expanded its product line with the launch of SOCi Genius Reviews. With additional products planned for the line, SOCi Genius leverages advanced data science, generative AI, on-brand training models, and localization and automation tools.