Somos Launches RealAgent
Somos, a registry management and data solutions company and telecom fraud prevention and compliance solutions provider, has released RealAgent to help companies ensure their outbound calls and texts are reaching the intended recipient. This solution also aids enterprises in obtaining safe harbor protection from potential Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations.
As an authorized agent of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), RealAgent offers access to the RND's repository of phone numbers that have been disconnected and/or reassigned to new users.
"RealAgent represents a major leap forward in our commitment to offering innovative, agile and advanced fraud prevention and compliance solutions that benefit a wide range of stakeholders including consumers, carriers and regulators," said Jaime Zetterstrom, vice president of product management at Somos, in a statement. "RealAgent facilitates more efficient and customizable access to the RND's database of disconnected number data, bringing us closer to a future characterized by heightened trust in telecom, strengthened phone number integrity, and improved consumer confidence."