Somos Launches RealAgent

Somos, a registry management and data solutions company and telecom fraud prevention and compliance solutions provider, has released RealAgent to help companies ensure their outbound calls and texts are reaching the intended recipient. This solution also aids enterprises in obtaining safe harbor protection from potential Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) violations.

As an authorized agent of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's Reassigned Numbers Database (RND), RealAgent offers access to the RND's repository of phone numbers that have been disconnected and/or reassigned to new users.