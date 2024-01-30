Cassie Launches Cross-Domain Consent
Cassie, a consent and preference management platform provider, launched Cross-Domain Consent, offering consent sharing at root domain level across completely unique domains so only one banner needs to be shown per user.
Cross-Domain Consent was designed to ensure the buyer journey is both compliant and uninterrupted by multiple banners.
"Cassie is committed to delivering compliant consent solutions for global businesses without compromise," said Nicky Watson, chief architect and founder of Cassie, in a statement. "We actively review our product offering by listening to the market and the needs of our customers to ensure they are provided with a solution that will evolve and become more powerful to meet the needs of data privacy."
"Cassie has the strongest enterprise-level cookie solution in the market able to handle millions of data sets and consent preferences in real time," said Glenn Jackson, CEO of Cassie, in a statement. "We are proud to bring to market a new solution that will fulfill the needs of customers inquiring about how to solve the problem of going through the consent process repeatedly by streamlining the user journey."