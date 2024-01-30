Iterable Launches Winter 24 Product Release

Iterable, a customer communication platform provider, today introduced its 2024 Winter Product Release featuring the new Iterable Ingest Toolkit, with Smart Ingest and Data Schema Management.

Smart Ingest was co-developed with Hightouch and directly connects to leading cloud data platforms. It enables marketers to bring all of their customer data, like user attributes, product catalogs, and more, into Iterable.

"Iterable and Hightouch share a vision of democratized data, where every marketer has self-service access to all of their customer data and can activate it to deliver personalized experiences that create stronger customer connections," said Kashish Gupta, founder and co-CEO of Hightouch, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner more closely with Iterable to deliver our technology to marketing teams around the world."

Data Schema Management, a user interface and visual management solution to manage and control data structure, helps marketers activate more data and unlock AI-powered user insights on Iterable to drive richer personalization. It allows for the seamless addition of new user profiles or custom event fields into their projects to deliver timely and high-impact customer messaging.

In this release, Iterable is also enhancing its Snowflake Secure Data Sharing integration with AI-Powered User Insights like Brand Affinity and Predictive Goals. Marketers can design in-product experiences to boost loyalty for customers tagged as neutral by Iterable's Brand Affinity, which classifies users based on their engagement levels. Marketers can also combine Predictive Goals, which analyzes historical data to forecast which users are more likely to convert with other business or product data in their Snowflake accounts to see how various in-product experiences influence engagement and conversion rates for specific custom events and customer segments.