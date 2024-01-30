Integrate Launches Performance Center

Integrate, a B2B marketing demand management platform provider, today launched Performance Center, an artificial intelligence-driven insights engine for B2B marketing that identifies gaps in buying groups, optimizes media partner relationships, and enables a better understanding of cross-channel marketing results.

"B2B marketers are faced with doing more with less and doing it faster, and everyone is looking to AI to raise the threshold of what's possible and accelerate decision-making and productivity," said Aaron Mahimainathan, chief product officer of Integrate, in a statement. "With millions of data points passing through our platform each month, we're building AI capabilities from the ground up into our product to enable B2B marketers to make informed decisions so they can deliver more meaningful impact to pipeline, revenue, and business outcomes."

A key new feature of Integrate's Performance Center is the ability for B2B marketers to identify gaps in buying groups and gain insight into buying group behaviors. Marketers can see which accounts have the most/best buying group coverage and update their targeting to ensure full buying group engagement.

Another key capability leverages big data and machine learning to create a trust and reliability score for media partners. The score is based on an algorithm running on millions of data points that track media partner campaign performance for a period of time.