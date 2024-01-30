Responsive Launches Proposal Builder
Responsive, a provider of strategic response management (SRM) software, today launched Proposal Builder to help sales teams create winning proposals, pulling from pre-defined templates as well as pre-approved content while also customizing and securing internal approvals before sending proposals to prospects.
"Several of our top customers have been asking us to add a proposal generation capability to our SRM platform," said AJ Sunder, chief product officer of Responsive, in a statement. "The addition of Proposal Builder enables entire sales organizations to quickly assemble compelling proposals for prospects on our Strategic Response Management Platform."
With Proposal Builder, sellers can leverage pre-built templates and best-of content to generate proposals that are on brand, tightly tie their companies' value propositions to their prospects' pain points, and showcase their value propositions and differentiation.
Proposal Builder provides the following:
- Pre-built templates that sellers can use as a starting point for generating proposals suited to specific segments, industries, customer needs and product offerings;
- Best-of content snippets that sellers can quickly pull into their proposals;
- Integrated workflows that allow sellers to get necessary approvals before sending proposals to prospects;Flexible content governance that enables content teams and sales leaders to ensure the right content is shared with the right audiences, using pre-built templates suited to specific segments, industries, customer needs, and product offerings;
- Rich design capabilities for creating documents, applying brand and design standards to templates; and
- Digital sharing for emailing proposals directly to prospects and tracking engagement.