UserTesting Launches AI Insight Summary and Other Platform Enhancements

UserTesting today unveiled its latest enhancements to the UserTesting Human Insight Platform. In addition to AI Insight Summary, part of UserTesting AI, new product features include mobile camera testing templates and guides and an integration with Rally, a user research CRM platform.

AI Insight Summary helps companies uncover key themes, trends, and patterns hidden within their human insights. Leveraging a large language model (LLM), this feature can synthesize key findings and pinpoint crucial moments from multiple data streams, including verbal and behavioral data, and provides evidence-based verification with markers to those source files to verify the accuracy of its AI analysis.

UserTesting's mobile camera testing and guides help companies understand customer experiences across touchpoints. Companies can use the back-facing camera of a mobile device to see an end-to-end omnichannel experience first hand. New templates let them observe in-person experiences and optimize adoption, engagement, satisfaction, and brand loyalty.

Companies using Rally can now connect and manage their audience networks to capture rich video-based insights with UserTesting. With the latest integration, users can also launch tests from within Rally directly. As part of the integration, Rally has joined the UserTesting ConnectTech program.

Also included are UserTesting Access Controls and Workspace enhancements to streamline the management of people, roles, and workspace permissions.