Aprimo Launches Aprimo AI for Digital Asset Management

Aprimo, a digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions provider, today unveiled Aprimo AI for content creation, asset discoverability, asset management, and brand governance.

"The promise of AI has become a reality, with marketing organizations turning to AI-powered tools to achieve unmatched efficiency and build a competitive edge," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "Aprimo AI brings intelligence-driven agility for modern brands, empowering teams to elevate content operations and unlock new levels of content effectiveness."