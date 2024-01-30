Aprimo Launches Aprimo AI for Digital Asset Management
Aprimo, a digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions provider, today unveiled Aprimo AI for content creation, asset discoverability, asset management, and brand governance.
"The promise of AI has become a reality, with marketing organizations turning to AI-powered tools to achieve unmatched efficiency and build a competitive edge," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "Aprimo AI brings intelligence-driven agility for modern brands, empowering teams to elevate content operations and unlock new levels of content effectiveness."
Aprimo AI's key offerings include the following:
- Accelerated content creation with customizable generative AI actions, an AI content coach, smart image transformation and cropping, video summary creation, and creation of on-brand variants of metadata fields like asset or product descriptions.
- Automated asset management with smart tagging based on the platform's analysis of the content. Users can also train the cognitive AI to label assets as they get uploaded, fill out other metadata fields, extract and store text from images and videos, and transcribe videos.
- Improved asset discoverability, leveraging AI to understand the content within an asset, providing assets in milliseconds based on visual or contextual searches. It also provides video abstracts and time-based summaries, along with similar content recommendations based on facial recognition, themes or objects.
- Scalable governance, safety, and compliance by automatically detecting AI-generated content and triggering an automated review workflow, leveraging AI to review content for compliance, monitoring costs of generative AI models, and deploying smart actions in workflows to make decisions based on the outcome or results of AI-driven feedback.