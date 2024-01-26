Teleperformance Launches TP Infinity

Teleperformance, a digital business services provider, has launched a global digital consulting arm, TP Infinity.

This new portfolio spans consulting, technology, data analytics, design, and creative services, combining Teleperformance's digital CX and transformation services with three independent digital companies integrated through Teleperformance's recent acquisition of Majorel. These include the following:

IST Networks, a CX technology reseller, system integrator, and managed service provider;

Findasense, a digital marketing agency; and

Junokai, a CX consulting firm.

"In this new era of integrating AI-powered solutions into CX management, Teleperformance is investing in value-added services to help our clients design, analyze, and deploy AI-powered solutions and accelerate their CX transformations," said Daniel Julien, chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group, in a statement. "Consolidating our digital consulting teams under the TP Infinity umbrella will allow us to keep tremendous focus on the extraordinary opportunities we have to help our clients build brand loyalty."

TP Infinity is composed of more than 650 strategists operating in 15 countries across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.