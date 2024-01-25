ActionIQ Announces CX.AI Suite

ActionIQ, an enterprise customer data platform provider, today launched CX.AI, a suite of artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for customer experience (CX), marketing, and data teams. The first CXAI release introduces CXAI Data and CXAI Content.

The CXAI Data module includes the following:

GenAI Audiences, An audience co-pilot for marketers, bringing a natural language interface for marketers to build audiences, analyze performance, uncover insights, and query data.

AI Decisioning & Analytics, a decisioning engine for personalizing customer experiences. It makes recommendations and optimizes for the best audience, products, offers, look-alikes, channel preference, and more, with out-of-the-box models, custom models, or in-house models.

CXAI Content helps users power data-enriched content workflows for personalization at scale. This is being offered through a new partnership with Typeface, providers of a generative AI platform for content creation. With ActionIQ CXAI Content and Typeface Multimodal Content Hub integration, marketers and designers can create customized, on-brand content that aligns with ActionIQ's audiences and can be activated across any channel at scale. ActionIQ's novel abstraction layer, unique to its Customer Data Platform provides context from the customer experience, such as loyal customer who's made a recent purchase or frustrated returning customer on the verge of attrition.