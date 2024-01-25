ON24 Launched Next-Generation Intelligent Engagement Platform

ON24 has launched its next-generation Intelligent Engagement Platform with AI-powered intelligence to continuously engage audiences through hyper-personalized experiences and connected insights.

"AI will fundamentally reshape sales and marketing and reimagine the customer experience. This means that sales and marketing teams must embrace AI to innovate and adapt or risk being left behind," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder, president, and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "With the launch of the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, we are excited to leverage our unique foundation of first-party data to give our industry-leading customers an AI advantage so that they can combine best-in-class experiences, personalization, and content, to capture and act on connected data and insights at scale to drive revenue growth. And, we believe AI will continue to be a key differentiation for our own business and technology strategy moving forward, powering a new era of intelligent engagement."

Built on its foundation of first-party data, the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform combines digital experiences, including the company's flagship webinar, virtual event, and content marketing products, with its new AI-powered Analytics and Content Engine (ACE) to provide an integrated go-to-market solution. The platform will help sales and marketing teams to do the following:

Build branded experiences that reach prospects and customers at scale and are hyper-personalized.

Interact with prospects and customers 24/7 through AI-generated content and always-on nurtures.

Track audience engagement data across interactions and analyze engagement across key audience segments.

Enable data-driven actions across go-to-market teams to generate pipeline and build lifetime customer relationships.