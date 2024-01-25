Pega Introduces GenAI Knowledge Buddy

Pegasystems, a decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, has introduced Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy, an assistant that will enable customers and employees to get specific answers synthesized by generative artificial intelligence from content scattered across knowledge bases. Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy combines an AI architecture with security features.

With Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy customers and employees can ask questions through conversational interfaces and get specific, accurate, audited, and concise responses with transparent attribution to source content. Knowledge Buddy will automatically search, analyze, and synthesize document libraries to generate answers. Users can also ask Knowledge Buddy to generate new content, such as emails or documents, based on their libraries. Additionally, security features give organizations control over user access rights as well as transparency to understand how and from where the technology pulls information. Content authors will be able to add, update, or delete knowledge, with all actions managed and audited by Pega's workflow automation.

Organizations will be able to configure unique Buddies for different use cases, such as answering marketing, operations, sales, or service questions, and integrate them into any internal system or digital channel.

Administrators will have full control over the behavior and security of their Buddies. They can define and test AI-assistant prompts, guidelines, and access control. Content libraries are imported with standard APIs. Pega's security and governance capabilities enable organizations to define role-based visibility across content bases to help ensure users have access to the appropriate information.

Knowledge Buddy maintains a history of content updates so users can understand what's changed over time. Additionally, fine-grained controls over content ownership help ensure only approved users can add or update specific content, maintaining better version control and quality content sources.

For each Buddy configured, Pega GenAI automatically enables an intelligent Q&A experience using a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture. RAG minimizes the risk of AI hallucination by restricting GenAI models to only answer based on content in enterprise knowledge bases.

Pre-built widgets for Pega applications such as Pega Customer Service and a set of auto-generated APIs let developers plug Buddies directly into any channel or front end and embed Knowledge Buddy into websites and chatbots. Pega Knowledge Buddy also connects to knowledge libraries within Pega Knowledge Management, which allows organizations to build, manage, and optimize content by assisting content authors and managers during the curation process. Pega Knowledge Management enables content versioning and lifecycle management, content templates, AI-generated content tagging, generative AI content generation suggestions, user feedback, usage reporting, and more.