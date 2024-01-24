Melissa Partners with Esri

Melissa, a provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, has partnered with Esri, supporting e-commerce retailers with optimized address data for faster, error-free order processing and on-time delivery.

"Melissa data accuracy solutions can have even greater impact on retail e-commerce operations when combined with [Esri's] ArcGIS System," said Bud Walker, chief information officer of Melissa, in a statement. "Today's online buying habits give retailers an opportunity to blend data quality with location services to foster both customer satisfaction and brand loyalty for the win."

Melissa's address engine, advanced parsing, and fuzzy matching tools verify, correct, and enrich customer addresses Its Global Address Verification suite verifies addresses in real time. Data is automatically standardized, with operations that correct spelling mistakes, abbreviations, and formatting issues. Autocompletion further simplifies data entry and supports data accuracy from the moment an address enters a retailer's system. As the user types, Melissa suggests a matching address, reducing keystrokes.