Truent.ai Launches Segmentation & Alerts
Truent.ai, providers of a revenue intelligence platform for financial institutions, has launched Segmentation & Alerts, providing insights into the unique buying behaviors of financial institutions.
Truent.ai's new product feature identifies prospects' likelihood to purchase via 23 firmographic and intent data points specific to financial institutions, including core offerings, asset size, location, number of branches, and more. With these data points, teams can pinpoint exactly where and how prospective customers within the financial industry are looking to purchase.
"Truent.ai is built specifically for selling into this market and provides a more accurate view of an ideal customer profile," said Kevin Green, president and chief marketing officer of Truent.ai, in a statement. "As we look to drive continued growth and momentum, the key to our success will be delivering the experience and support our customers need to implement strategic [go-to-market] initiatives that cater to the financial industry. We are committed to partnering with our customers and providing them with the critical resources and support they need to navigate an evolving revenue operations landscape."