Truent.ai Launches Segmentation & Alerts

Truent.ai, providers of a revenue intelligence platform for financial institutions, has launched Segmentation & Alerts, providing insights into the unique buying behaviors of financial institutions.

Truent.ai's new product feature identifies prospects' likelihood to purchase via 23 firmographic and intent data points specific to financial institutions, including core offerings, asset size, location, number of branches, and more. With these data points, teams can pinpoint exactly where and how prospective customers within the financial industry are looking to purchase.