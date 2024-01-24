Bloomreach Acquires Radiance Commerce
Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has acquired Radiance Commerce, providers of a conversational commerce platform powered by generative artificial intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.
Using large language models (LLMs), Radiance guides customers on their shopping journeys through expertise-based selling, product search, recommendations, and exploration.
Radiance will specifically fuel the advancement of Bloomreach Clarity, a conversational shopping product offering human-like product expertise at scale.
"Bloomreach is fully invested in an AI-driven future for e-commerce, and Radiance Commerce is critical in helping us bring that future to life," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO of Bloomreach, in a statement. "We have the most robust commerce dataset out there and commerce-specific AI connected to every channel in the shopping journey. Now, we take that unmatched foothold in e-commerce a step further, advancing our conversational capabilities and moving even faster to make Bloomreach Clarity available to businesses around the world. We couldn't be more excited to bring Radiance's unique expertise to Bloomreach."
"The visions of Radiance Commerce and Bloomreach are perfectly aligned, and we're pleased to join forces as we embark on this journey toward the future of shopping together," said Vikas Jha, founder of Radiance Commerce, in a statement. "Bloomreach is a big player in the world of e-commerce technology, serving an incredible customer base. We are a team of product builders at heart, with years of conversational AI expertise. In coming together, we can take a truly incredible conversational shopping product and deliver it quickly to the growing market eagerly awaiting it."