Bloomreach Acquires Radiance Commerce

Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has acquired Radiance Commerce, providers of a conversational commerce platform powered by generative artificial intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.

Using large language models (LLMs), Radiance guides customers on their shopping journeys through expertise-based selling, product search, recommendations, and exploration.

Radiance will specifically fuel the advancement of Bloomreach Clarity, a conversational shopping product offering human-like product expertise at scale.