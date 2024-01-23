Versium Launches Google Sheets Extension

Versium, a data technology company, today released Versium for Sheets, a Google Sheets extension that integrates marketing data enrichment, cleansing, and modeling tools within Sheets workflows.

With this new extension, marketers can now leverage Versium's data APIs as formulas within their spreadsheets, enabling API queries to be applied directly in Google Sheets.

"We believe that empowering marketers with advanced tools should not be limited by technical barriers," said Kevin Marcus, chief technology officer and co-founder of Versium, in a statement. "Versium for Sheets marks the first integration for our suite of tools in a non-technical application. By expanding our offering, we are making our services more accessible with easy-to-use formulas and even more options for enrichment and data hygiene."