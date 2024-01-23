Regie.ai Launches Sales Auto-Pilot
Regie.ai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, has released Sales Auto-Pilot as an add-on to its AI-powered prospecting platform.
Auto-Pilot combines generative AI with data unique to businesses and their buyers to automate prospecting, build target lead lists, generate relevant messaging, and execute omnichannel tasks. Furthermore, the Agents are adaptive, speeding up their interactions with prospects only when positive intent signals are detected.
"Faced with ongoing economic turbulence and talent shortages, many businesses are turning to AI to jumpstart and streamline their current sales workflows," said Srinath Sridhar, CEO of Regie.ai, in a statement. "Regie.ai solves these pain points for enterprises, including AT&T, Crunchbase, Upwork, Asana, and more, by providing a first-of-its-kind generative AI platform designed specifically for go-to-market teams. Our new solution empowers companies with the power of AI, enabling them to save time, reduce costs, and focus on more strategic activities."