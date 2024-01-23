Regie.ai Launches Sales Auto-Pilot

Regie.ai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence, has released Sales Auto-Pilot as an add-on to its AI-powered prospecting platform.

Auto-Pilot combines generative AI with data unique to businesses and their buyers to automate prospecting, build target lead lists, generate relevant messaging, and execute omnichannel tasks. Furthermore, the Agents are adaptive, speeding up their interactions with prospects only when positive intent signals are detected.