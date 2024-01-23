Babel Street Acquires Vertical Knowledge

Babel Street, a provider of identity intelligence and risk operations solutions, has acquired Vertical Knowledge, a data products, insights, and intelligence company, expanding its data sourcing, enrichment, and analysis capabilities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vertical Knowledge and its talented team and robust products to Babel Street," said Michael Southworth, Babel Street's CEO, in a statement. "Together, we can offer our customers and partners unprecedented access to comprehensive, multilingual data assets enhanced by industry-leading natural language processing. This powerful combination of data and technology closes the risk-confidence gap, empowering our customers to operate with greater efficiency, foresight, and security."

"Joining forces with Babel Street supercharges our ability to equip customers with the intelligence needed to successfully tackle their most difficult problems," said Brian O'Keefe, Vertical Knowledge's CEO, in a statement. "Babel Street is the gold standard in identity resolution, risk identification, and mitigation capabilities that perfectly complements Vertical Knowledge's strengths in data collection and contextualization. We could not be more excited to fuse our talents and technologies to accelerate innovation in this space."