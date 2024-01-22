Genesys to Acquire Radarr Technologies

Genesys has acquired Radarr Technologies, a provider of social and digital listening, analytics, and consumer engagement platforms, for an undisclosed amount.

Genesys will combine the public social media capabilities within the Radarr Technologies solution with the all-in-one Genesys Cloud. Genesys will use Radarr Technologies' social media insights as a source for its 360-degree customer view fueling Genesys AI. Genesys will be able to further connect attitudinal, sentiment, and interaction data from across the CX continuum.

Through the integration of Radarr Technologies, Genesys Cloud customers will gain direct access to conversation streams from public social media posts across multiple platforms, including Apple App Store, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, Google Play, Google My Business and more. When combined with the Genesys Cloud platform's voice and digital offerings, including its private social media messaging solutions, organizations will be able to listen to their customers on these channels.

Using the response engine capabilities of Radarr Technologies with Genesys Cloud, the combined solutions will empower agents with holistic customer journey context and tools. Additionally, the AI-powered Multilingual Sentiment Models within the Radarr Technologies solution will further strengthen the natural language processing (NLP) of the Genesys Cloud platform. This will expand organizations' ability to detect regional slang and colloquialisms across more than 100 languages, including the top 10 spoken worldwide and more than 40 Asian languages and dialects.