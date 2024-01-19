Absolute Labs Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

Absolute Labs, a Web3 CRM and marketing solutions provider, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing businesses the first Wallet Relationship Management (WRM) platform in the Google Cloud environment.

Absolute Labs is also leveraging Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence platform, Vertex AI, which combined with its own blockchain data platform allows companies to leverage more than 700 wallet profiles to automatically find the ideal audiences for any marketing effort and automate real-time interactions.