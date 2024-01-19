Absolute Labs Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace
Absolute Labs, a Web3 CRM and marketing solutions provider, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing businesses the first Wallet Relationship Management (WRM) platform in the Google Cloud environment.
Absolute Labs is also leveraging Google Cloud's generative artificial intelligence platform, Vertex AI, which combined with its own blockchain data platform allows companies to leverage more than 700 wallet profiles to automatically find the ideal audiences for any marketing effort and automate real-time interactions.
"Having Google Cloud as a partner and being included in the Google Cloud Marketplace validates that leading companies are recognizing Web3's increasingly pivotal role in building and executing their marketing strategies, while significantly advancing our mission to accelerate Web3 adoption," said Absolute Labs' CEO and co-founder, Samir Addamine, in a statement. "We're excited to be a vetted partner on Google Cloud Marketplace, so that its users can easily integrate the solution and quickly realize its contribution to revenue growth, improved customer retention, new loyalty paradigms and more."
"Bringing Absolute Labs to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage its Wallet Relationship Management Platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director of Marketplace and independent software vendor go-to-market programs at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Absolute Labs can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."