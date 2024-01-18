Lotame Adopts Unified ID 2.0
Lotame, a data technology company, has adopted Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) technology to help enhance cross-channel data interoperability.
Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID2 is a identity solution that powers data-driven advertising across the open internet.
The partnership extends Lotame's data capabilities to include audience activation across authenticated ad inventory, helping to ensure comprehensive coverage across display, video and connected TV (CTV). By making Lotame's rich data sets available and interoperable via UID2, companies can target Lotame audiences on UID2-supported platforms, like The Trade Desk.
"Interoperability with Unified ID 2.0 is a game-changer," said Eli Heath, head of identity at Lotame, in a statement. "This integration complements our holistic approach to addressability across both authenticated and non-authenticated environments with our Panorama ID, and positions us uniquely for scaled audience activations across all channels.
"The majority of inventory is email authenticated across the CTV landscape, making audiences highly addressable," Heath continued. "By 2025, consumers will spend over two hours per day watching CTV content, more than double the time spent on desktop. This UID2 integration equips our clients with the tools to evolve with consumers and reach them effectively."
"With third-party cookie deprecation happening this year, every advertiser needs an identity strategy," said Jay Goebel, vice president of data partnerships at The Trade Desk, in a statement. "It's companies like Lotame who are helping to ensure the future of the open internet by adopting Unified ID 2.0 to give advertisers the power to make better, data-driven decisions in their media campaigns."