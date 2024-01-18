Lotame Adopts Unified ID 2.0

Lotame, a data technology company, has adopted Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) technology to help enhance cross-channel data interoperability.

Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID2 is a identity solution that powers data-driven advertising across the open internet.

The partnership extends Lotame's data capabilities to include audience activation across authenticated ad inventory, helping to ensure comprehensive coverage across display, video and connected TV (CTV). By making Lotame's rich data sets available and interoperable via UID2, companies can target Lotame audiences on UID2-supported platforms, like The Trade Desk.