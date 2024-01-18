Qlik Acquires Kyndi
Qlik, a provider of data integration, analytics, and AI, has acquired intellectual property from Kyndi, including natural language processing, search, and generative artificial intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.
This acquisition directly addresses the rapidly growing volume of unstructured data in the world. Qlik's incorporation of Kyndi's technology into its cloud solutions enriches decision intelligence with more comprehensive answers with enhanced context and relevance and strengthens the management and curation of enterprise data, fostering trust and consistency across organizations while upholding stringent governance and security standards.
"The acquisition of Kyndi's assets represents a key step in Qlik's AI vision, supporting our ability to deliver rich, trusted answers from complex business questions. It enhances our established leadership in AI, ensuring that Kyndi's innovative unstructured data processing combined with our powerful structured analytics will unlock richer and more actionable insights for our customers," said James Fisher, Qlik's chief strategy officer, in a statement.
"I’m thrilled to join the Qlik team. Qlik is perfectly positioned to deliver on the promise of generative AI. We have a unique opportunity to enhance how AI-powered insights create value for customers. Introducing our innovations into Qlik's technology will enable the merging of structured and unstructured data, thereby empowering users with deeper insights and more informed decisions across a wide range of business scenarios," said Ryan Welsh, founder and CEO of Kyndi, in a statement.