Qlik Acquires Kyndi

Qlik, a provider of data integration, analytics, and AI, has acquired intellectual property from Kyndi, including natural language processing, search, and generative artificial intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition directly addresses the rapidly growing volume of unstructured data in the world. Qlik's incorporation of Kyndi's technology into its cloud solutions enriches decision intelligence with more comprehensive answers with enhanced context and relevance and strengthens the management and curation of enterprise data, fostering trust and consistency across organizations while upholding stringent governance and security standards.