DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Meta
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has extended its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels to help advertisers authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these media environments.
"The expansion of DV's industry-leading, AI-powered classification technology to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels underscores our commitment to helping brands ensure safe and suitable ad environments across all channels," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "The protection of brand reputation online is an important factor in maximizing campaign performance for the global brands we serve."
By bringing DV's brand safety and suitability solution to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels, DV now provides comprehensive measurement for media buys on Meta across multiple devices, placements and formats.
"DoubleVerify's expansion of brand safety and suitability solutions across Facebook and Instagram is an important step forward in our ongoing efforts to foster digital transparency and trust within our advertising environments," said Samantha Stetson, vice president of client council and industry trades at Meta, in a statement. "Responsible marketing is a key priority at Meta, and we are delighted to expand our partnerships with this important solution."
