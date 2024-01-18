DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Meta

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has extended its brand safety and suitability coverage on Meta to include measurement of Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels to help advertisers authenticate campaign quality and protect their brand equity within these media environments.

"The expansion of DV's industry-leading, AI-powered classification technology to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels underscores our commitment to helping brands ensure safe and suitable ad environments across all channels," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "The protection of brand reputation online is an important factor in maximizing campaign performance for the global brands we serve."

By bringing DV's brand safety and suitability solution to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels, DV now provides comprehensive measurement for media buys on Meta across multiple devices, placements and formats.