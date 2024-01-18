LiveRamp to Acquire Habu

LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform provider, will acquire Habu, a data clean room software provider, for $200 million. The acquisition will accelerate LiveRamp's ability to offer data collaboration at scale, across all clouds and walled gardens while also unlocking measurement and analytics use cases.

The combination of LiveRamp and Habu connects data and makes it interoperable across all clouds, walled gardens, and clean room environments while maintaining privacy and governance protocols.

The Habu acquisition will allow LiveRamp to deliver differentiated capabilities to customers to do the following:

Streamline and simplify cross-cloud collaboration by seamlessly connecting data across clouds, warehouses, and clean rooms while reducing complexity and IT infrastructure constraints.

Achieve a single view of measurement across any walled garden, programmatic channel, or media partner, including media networks and all major connected TV and TV platforms.

Access enhanced enterprise identity and connectivity solutions.

Advance AI initiatives through greater data access to train and optimize analytical models that inform marketing decisions and enable other enterprise use cases.