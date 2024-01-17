AtData Adds Quality Score to Its Email Address Intelligence Solutions

AtData, a provider of email address intelligence, today released the AtData Quality Score to help organizations better segment and qualify their customer databases.

Based on machine learning, the AtData Quality Score can improve email campaign engagement, deliverability, response and conversions by enabling organizations to identify which subscribers most closely align to its best customers. It analyzes top customers using billions of open, click, and web activity signals combined with demographics, purchase behavior, and spend propensity from hundreds of sources to rank the emails most likely to open and click on content. In addition, retailers can segment the email addresses most likely to make a purchase, and non-profits can target the subscribers most likely to donate.