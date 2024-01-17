Precisely Launches PSYTE U.S. Geodemographic Data

Precisely, a data integrity solutions provider, today launched PSYTE, a U.S. geodemographic segmentation data product for the classification of populations in target geographies across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

The PSYTE dataset integrates with the PreciselyID, a unique and persistent identifier from Precisely that allows tagged addresses to be linked to its comprehensive data enrichment portfolio.

The new dataset leverages geodemographic segmentation data with a rich understanding of the population in an area. Aggregated data can help accelerate insights on socio-economic and behavioral characteristics. The product also classifies segments into 12 lifestyle groups and 63 mutually exclusive neighborhood types that are identified by a common naming convention.

This highly curated data from Precisely supports organizations in a wide variety of uses, including the following:

Customer Insights, to better understand audiences based on lifestyle, interests, and other factors needed for personalized marketing and product strategies.

Location Planning, to analyze demographics of different vicinities when establishing the ideal location for new stores or services.

Investment Analytics, to assess new markets for potential risks and opportunities based on economic and social conditions.

Logistics and Delivery Planning, to identify preferences of selected audiences to better manage stock levels and availability of products in different locations.

Emergency Planning, to access insights into the demographics of specific regions for more effective governmental and public-sector policy planning, emergency services deployment, route evacuations, and more.