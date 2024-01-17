Emplifi Names New CEO
Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, has named Ohad Hecht as its new CEO.
Prior to taking over the top leadership role at Emplifi, Hecht was co-founder and CEO of Prodport, which provides a personalization solution for e-commerce. Hecht served as chief operating officer and then CEO of Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement SaaS platform provider acquired by SAP in 2020.
"Emplifi has been on a remarkable journey over the past four years, accomplishing the near-impossible task of optimizing its structure and fortifying its foundation as a sustainable, high-growth business during an extremely tumultuous economic climate," Hecht said in a statement. "I look forward to leading Emplifi into its next stage of accelerated growth, further embracing AI in our products to drive efficiencies, continually enhancing features with automation and integrations, and supporting the end-to-end customer experience. Emplifi is reshaping the way brands connect with the modern consumer in today's dynamic digital landscape with bold strides to unify marketing, commerce, and care."