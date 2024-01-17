Emplifi Names New CEO

Emplifi, a customer engagement platform provider, has named Ohad Hecht as its new CEO.

Prior to taking over the top leadership role at Emplifi, Hecht was co-founder and CEO of Prodport, which provides a personalization solution for e-commerce. Hecht served as chief operating officer and then CEO of Emarsys, an omnichannel customer engagement SaaS platform provider acquired by SAP in 2020.