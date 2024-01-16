Algolia Launches Generative Shopping Experiences Suite and Merchandising Studio

Algolia, a search and discovery solutions provider, has introduced the Generative Shopping Experiences suite and an AI-enhanced Merchandising Studio as part of its e-commerce solutions.

Generative Shopping Experiences provides a dynamic platform upon which retailers can experiment and deploy generative AI. Armed with a comprehensive array of APIs, user experience libraries, and merchandising tools, Algolia's Generative Shopping Experiences includes the following five solutions:

Product Comparisons, that summarize the differences between products.

Product Reviews by owners or users of the product, who provide their opinions on the pros and cons of a specific product.

Buyers Guides, with AI-powered personalized guidance.

Query Refinement, with proactive AI chat agents to assist throughout the shopping journey and narrow down the choices.

Conversational Interface that uses generative AI to provide a chat experience.

"Shoppers are becoming more expressive when telling the search bar what they want. Generative AI in search uses large language models and can understand what customers are asking for and then match items inside the product catalog much more accurately. However, to more fully enable e-commerce companies, we are packaging these capabilities into Generative Shopping Experiences to enrich and personalize a shopper's journey," said Algolias chief product officer, Bharat Guruprakash, in a statement.

Algolia's Merchandising Studio will help retailers eliminate the frustration from having to manually merchandise hundreds of category and product landing pages. It features mproved data, visibility, and recommendations capabilities.

Merchandising Studio introduces the following features:

Revenue Analytics to help merchandisers assess the impact of their decisions on key business metrics, such as average order value (AOV) and revenue per search/category, surfacing information based on specific pricing and currency details.

Unlimited Events Retention, which enables merchandisers to look back at an unlimited amount of events data, providing insights into seasonal trends and the historical context needed for informed planning.

A Comparison Mode feature that provides side-by-side comparisons of results for any query.

The Data-Driven Personalized Recommendations feature that presents individualized recommendations to consumers with Recommended for You and Personalization Recommendation Carousels.

Image-Based Recommendations, which enables merchandisers to provide an immersive online experience that closely mirrors the in-store ambiance.

AI Attribute Enrichment for adding attributes to all SKUs using generative AI to improve the search and discovery experience. This will help automate the creation of product descriptions and key product attributes.

Merchandising by Group , which enables retailers to curate digital storefronts and display a chosen number of items matching specific criteria at strategic positions within the Search or Category page product grid.