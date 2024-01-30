fabric Launches Commerce Platform with Order Management
fabric, a commerce platform provider, today launched fabric Order Management System (OMS).
Native to the fabric commerce platform, fabric OMS unlocks commerce services like dropship, to streamline real-time inventory and order management. This combination provides customers, service agents, and store associates with a single source of truth for all orders and inventory.
Together on one integrated platform, fabric commerce and OMS mitigate timely out-of-stock risks, offload slow-moving inventory with promotions and markdowns, reduce returns through improved catalog enrichment, merchandise mixed collections of owned and dropship SKUs, and more.
"fabric is dedicated to empowering retailers with the tools they need to not only survive but also thrive in the highly competitive retail landscape. By enabling world-class shopping experiences for customers, anywhere, anytime, our industry-first features, such as native OMS and now integrated dropshipping, are designed to give retailers a strategic advantage during crucial holiday sales periods and beyond," said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric, in a statement.