fabric Launches Commerce Platform with Order Management

fabric, a commerce platform provider, today launched fabric Order Management System (OMS).

Native to the fabric commerce platform, fabric OMS unlocks commerce services like dropship, to streamline real-time inventory and order management. This combination provides customers, service agents, and store associates with a single source of truth for all orders and inventory.

Together on one integrated platform, fabric commerce and OMS mitigate timely out-of-stock risks, offload slow-moving inventory with promotions and markdowns, reduce returns through improved catalog enrichment, merchandise mixed collections of owned and dropship SKUs, and more.