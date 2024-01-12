Beaconstac Rebrands as Uniqode

Beaconstac, a QR code platform provider, has changed its name to Uniqode as part of a strategic rebrand to reflect its commitment to building the infrastructure that connects physical and digital worlds.

"Uniqode is rewriting the rules of connection. Our unique digital codes unlock a dynamic QR code-based experience, bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds. We're revolutionizing and leading the charge in how businesses engage with customers," said Sharat Potharaju, CEO of Uniqode, in a statement. "Our new name represents more than an update; it's a declaration of intent. We're Uniqode, and we're here to connect the planet, one unique code at a time."