Constructor Unveils AI Shopping Assistant

Constructor, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered product discovery and search platform for e-commerce companies, today launched AI Shopping Assistant (ASA), a conversational product discovery tool for websites and mobile apps to help shoppers discover and explore products related to their interests and intent.

ASA blends generative AI with Constructor's AI-based personalization technology. When they engage with ASA on e-commerce sites and apps, shoppers can explain what they want in long-form natural language and receive product and content recommendations personalized to their preferences, history, and intent, and reflective of the e-commerce company's real-time inventory.

"Our AI Shopping Assistant gives online shoppers a new, useful way to discover items they need and love, disrupting the current search and product discovery paradigm," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor's CEO, in a statement. "We already have good product discovery solutions for people who know what they want and just want to search for it or people who just want to browse a category or take a product finder quiz. But in cases where shoppers have a more complex need that they can only explain in natural language...the current paradigms don't work. That's where our AI Shopping Assistant comes in. ASA makes suggestions based on detailed requests from a shopper, like a trusted, in-store associate would, while also instantly factoring in everything it knows about the shopper at hand. ASA underscores our commitment to applying generative AI to drive tangible value, enabling shoppers to better find what they need and be confident in their purchases while helping e-commerce companies keep shoppers on their sites and boost their likelihood to purchase and their loyalty."

ASA provides the following: