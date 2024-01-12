Typeface Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365
Typeface has integrated its generative artificial intelligence platform for content creation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to enhance campaign management and marketer productivity.
To use this AI-powered experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, marketing teams can simply type their desired campaign outcome in their own words or upload an existing brief. Copilot then responds by generating a central project board that recommends and connects everything needed for the campaign, including audience data, journey orchestration, and channels, all in the flow of work. While creating their campaign, marketers will have access to Typeface, so they can generate and curate on-brand content directly within Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.
"Leading enterprise brands rely on Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to provide a complete view of their customer data and journeys. To truly turn insights into action, customers need a scalable way to create personalized on-brand content," said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president of business applications and platforms at Microsoft, in a statement. "With the new copilot experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and the power of Typeface, we enable marketers to further unlock the power of personalized and on-brand content curation to help supercharge their campaigns in a fraction of the time."
"Every aspect of the enterprise is already being redefined with generative AI, from developer to product to sales experiences," said Abhay Parasnis, founder and CEO of Typeface, in a statement. "By combining Dynamics 365 Customer Insights with Typeface's powerful storytelling engine, we're fundamentally reshaping campaign workflows with generative AI by starting with just a goal. This means personalizing content at an unprecedented scale, bridging the gap between content and data, and ushering in a new era of marketing creativity and productivity."
