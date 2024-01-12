Typeface Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Typeface has integrated its generative artificial intelligence platform for content creation with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to enhance campaign management and marketer productivity.

To use this AI-powered experience in Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, marketing teams can simply type their desired campaign outcome in their own words or upload an existing brief. Copilot then responds by generating a central project board that recommends and connects everything needed for the campaign, including audience data, journey orchestration, and channels, all in the flow of work. While creating their campaign, marketers will have access to Typeface, so they can generate and curate on-brand content directly within Dynamics 365 Customer Insights.