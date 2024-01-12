XCCommerce and RELEX Partner

XCCommerce, a provider of promotion solutions for retailers, has partnered with RELEX Solutions, a provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to fully integrate the retail promotion process.

From planning to testing to execution, the XCCommerce platform combined with RELEX's AI-driven pricing and promotion planning capabilities, enables retailers to respond to market dynamics and manage complex, cross-channel promotions.

This strategic partnership unites AI-driven pricing and promotion planning and optimization with complex promotion execution and management, to boost customer loyalty while increasing promotional ROI.

Key capabilities include the following:

Single Source of Data Truth: One-stop management for all lifecycle pricing decisions, including pricing and promotions, regardless of brand, channel, country, currency, or language.

Scalable Delivery for Complex Promotions: Supports multi-level and multi-rule promotions using advanced conflict resolution, with ability to scale up to meet real-time demand during heavy shopping times, such as Black Friday.

Flexibility for Price and Promotional Strategies: Customize rules to meet specific objectives, such as maintaining margins, price-matching, or markdowns, which can be set at the enterprise level down to a category, specific product group, and even a single product in a single location.

Optimized Recommendations: Integrates rule-setting with a data-driven approach, leveraging predictive analytics and price elasticity modeling for precise pricing and informed promotion decisions.

Scenario Testing: Gain insights into the impact of price changes on sales, margins, competitive positioning, and compliance with internal rules.

Offline Execution: Run accurate promotions at the store level from multiple sources in the event internet access is offline, due to severe weather or a natural disaster.