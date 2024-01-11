MadCap Software Acquires Xyleme

MadCap Software, a provider of multichannel content authoring, management and publishing, has acquired Xyleme, a provider of content management, for an undisclosed amount. The move expands MadCap's suite of intelligent content management products and brings together two sets of solutions that deliver technical documentation, training, and compliance.;

"At MadCap Software, we are on a mission to be the leading software provider for end-to-end content management solutions that empower organizations, break down content silos across the enterprise, and deliver content when and where it is needed. The acquisition of Xyleme represents a major step in delivering on this commitment by bringing together our MadCap technical documentation solutions and the Xyleme LCMS platform into a single, state-of-the-art product portfolio," said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software's founder and CEO, in a statement. "Now enterprises can support all their content needs, including technical documentation, learning and development content, training, certification and compliance, backed by world-class support from a single trusted organization."

"For more than a decade, Xyleme and MadCap Software have focused on highly complementary areas of content aimed at helping enterprises put knowledge at the fingertips of users. This focus, along with our shared strengths in content reuse, multichannel publishing, and analytics-driven insights, make our mutual products a natural fit for customers," said David Walters, Xyleme's CEO, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with MadCap Software in bringing the combined power of our comprehensive content solutions to organizations worldwide."