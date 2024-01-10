AppsFlyer Launches Creative Optimization

AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has launched Creative Optimization to give marketers insights into their creative assets and data-driven guidance on maximizing their impact.

Coupled with artificial intelligence, Creative Optimization identifies patterns, trends, and features that drive optimal audience engagement. It empowers stakeholders across performance marketing, creative, and business intelligence (BI) teams to collaborate on asset variations, test, and validate winning variables within advertisements.

Creative Optimization automatically analyzes creative assets, breaking them down into scenes, and provides performance data and guidance for replacing underperforming elements. It also aggregates all creative performance data in one place, providing a comprehensive overview of creative performance, including cost, installs, clicks, and down-funnel metrics like retention, lifetime value, and more.