AppsFlyer Launches Creative Optimization
AppsFlyer, a provider of marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has launched Creative Optimization to give marketers insights into their creative assets and data-driven guidance on maximizing their impact.
Coupled with artificial intelligence, Creative Optimization identifies patterns, trends, and features that drive optimal audience engagement. It empowers stakeholders across performance marketing, creative, and business intelligence (BI) teams to collaborate on asset variations, test, and validate winning variables within advertisements.
Creative Optimization automatically analyzes creative assets, breaking them down into scenes, and provides performance data and guidance for replacing underperforming elements. It also aggregates all creative performance data in one place, providing a comprehensive overview of creative performance, including cost, installs, clicks, and down-funnel metrics like retention, lifetime value, and more.
"The new Creative Optimization product presents a real breakthrough for marketers, bridging the gap between creative and growth marketing teams while addressing key pain points to drive success for both," said Yevgeny Peres, executive vice president of product strategy at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "By delivering sophisticated, in-depth creative insights, it enables growth marketing teams to optimize spend, increase scale, and drive profitability by automatically identifying which creatives perform best in campaigns. Simultaneously, it equips the creative team with valuable insights on the attributes of winning creatives, empowering them to focus on the most effective elements and allocate their time and resources more efficiently. This seamless collaboration closes the feedback loop, boosts confidence in creative production, reduces risk by minimizing investment in underperforming creatives while scaling the production of winning ones to drive profitability at scale."