Yahoo Adds Identity Testing Capabilities in DSP

Yahoo has added testing capabilities for its identity suite, Yahoo Identity Solutions, directly in the Yahoo DSP. The move helps advertisers gain valuable media insights and prepare to optimize and measure campaigns amid third-party cookie deprecation.

Advertisers can now test their campaign future-proofing strategies in a simulated environment directly within the Yahoo DSP across all web browsers and in-app inventory. The test enables advertisers to remove cookies across all identity-related use cases, such as frequency capping, targeting, conversion attribution, and reach metrics, to understand how Yahoo Identity Solutions can support their programmatic media.

In a simple A/B test, advertisers can view a control line running on web and in-app inventory, inclusive of all third-party cookies and identifiers, and a test line that runs across the same environments without third-party cookies and device IDs, which leverages Yahoo Identity Solutions for targeting and buying. Identity testing can be run using a variety of audiences, including demographic, income, interest, lookalike, and predictive.