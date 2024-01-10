Glassbox Launches GIA (Glassbox Insights Assistant)
Glassbox, a provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, has launched GIA (Glassbox Insights Assistant).
To develop this application, Glassbox turned to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.
"We developed the AI assistant earlier based on OpenAI's GPT model. However, our commitment to responsible AI and our exacting security, data privacy, and compliance standards compelled us to turn to the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for its additional protections for potentially sensitive data shared or accessed through the new generative AI (GenAI) interface," said Glassbox Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Yaron Gueta in a statement. "GIA sets a new bar for what organizations should expect of genAI solutions from their software providers."
Glassbox captures millions or billions of digital experience data points for each of its customers every month. GIA allows Glassbox users to uncover deep digital insights.
"Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service is ideal for companies like Glassbox that need to deliver enterprise-grade genAI solutions based on vast, proprietary datasets," said John Montgomery, corporate vice president of Azure AI at Microsoft, in a statement. "By using the power of our generative AI capabilities, Glassbox's AI assistant can deliver a better experience to customers with the security measures of Azure."