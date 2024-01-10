Glassbox Launches GIA (Glassbox Insights Assistant)

Glassbox, a provider of digital experience intelligence for web and mobile applications, has launched GIA (Glassbox Insights Assistant).

To develop this application, Glassbox turned to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

"We developed the AI assistant earlier based on OpenAI's GPT model. However, our commitment to responsible AI and our exacting security, data privacy, and compliance standards compelled us to turn to the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service for its additional protections for potentially sensitive data shared or accessed through the new generative AI (GenAI) interface," said Glassbox Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Yaron Gueta in a statement. "GIA sets a new bar for what organizations should expect of genAI solutions from their software providers."

Glassbox captures millions or billions of digital experience data points for each of its customers every month. GIA allows Glassbox users to uncover deep digital insights.