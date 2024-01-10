Bloomerang Acquires Qgiv

Bloomerang, provider of a donor and volunteer relationship management platform for nonprofits, acquired Qgiv, a provider of fundraising technology solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

The addition of Qgiv's fundraising solution to Bloomerang's donor and volunteer relationship management platform will help nonprofits raise more money and improve fundraising outcomes through stronger relationships with supporters.

"Both Qgiv and Bloomerang are top-rated solutions that lead the market in addressing some of the common challenges that nonprofits face today: raising funds, finding new donors, and cultivating existing donors," said Dennis Fois, CEO of Bloomerang, in a statement. "Together we can deliver an expanded solution that exceeds the needs of the nonprofit sector for intuitive, easy-to-use donor management, volunteer management, and deep fundraising capabilities in a single place. By bringing together the best of fundraising and donor relationship management, we can help nonprofits maximize the full potential of their donor communities and ultimately raise more donations, time, and support."

The combined solution will help nonprofits uncover high-performing campaigns and strategies to maximize giving potential and improve fundraising outcomes. Automated constituent insights allow for personalized engagement and deeper relationship-building with supporters. Users can automatically tap into supporters' strengths and passions while they automate repetitive tasks, spend less time on data entry, and access a wider range of solutions, support, and educational resources.