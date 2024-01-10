Fast Simon Brings Personalized AI Features to Tapcart

Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization technology, today introduced three widgets for Tapcart's mobile app builder: visually similar products, shop the look, and personalized cross-sell recommendations.

Using Fast Simon's artificial intelligence technology, these features will enhance upsell and cross-sell with personalized recommendations on merchants mobile apps powered by Tapcart.

"Search, merchandising, and personalization are critical elements for merchants to get right in 2024. Shoppers want experiences that guide them on their shopping journey and help them find products that they truly love," said Eric Netsch, Tapcart's CEO, in a statement. "We've seen a direct link in the personalization we offer in app with an increase in [average order value] and shopper loyalty. We are doubling down on this by partnering with Fast Simon to offer several new and deeper integrations that will power merchants' apps."

The three new widgets available via Tapcart's new custom app blocks interface are as follows:

Visually similar products widget, which suggests products in the same cut, color, or style as what's being viewed;

Shop the look widget, which suggests other products displayed in the image, like shoes and a purse to complement a dress being viewed; and

Personalized cross-sell recommendations widget, which shows items that might interest the shopper based on search, click, and purchase history and what other shoppers with similar interests viewed.