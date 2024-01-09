Adlook Launches Cookieless Solutions
Adlook, a brand growth platform provider, today launched a suite of privacy-forward, cookieless solutions, tailored to the new digital advertising landscape.
Powered by its proprietary deep learning technology, the offerings include the following:
- Deep Context, which enables precise targeting of specific contexts on the internet. Using natural language processing algorithms, Deep Context aligns ads with relevant content to match marketing messages with specific audiences based on the contents of the websites they visit. By scanning 95 percent of the internet in 41 languages, Adlook's engine ensures that ads are placed where they will be most effective, aligning it with the interests and browsing behavior of the audience.
- Deep Search, leveraging search engine data to target audiences based on phrases searched on the open web.
- Deep Survey, which leverages zero-party data from survey responses gathered among chosen audience for identifying user preferences and habits to build detailed audience profiles, which can then be activated to refine and enhance communication strategies.
- Deep Audiences, which enhance reliable data management platform (DMP) data through the integration of real-time bidding technologies.
"At Adlook, we're excited about shaping a new era in digital advertising," said Patrick Gut, vice president of US at Adlook, in a statement. "Our latest solutions reflect our strong focus on both innovation and privacy. With our deep learning technology and a commitment to user privacy, we're not just adapting to the cookieless future, we're leading it. We're proud to offer our clients cutting-edge solutions that are respectful of privacy yet highly effective in performance. This approach ensures that brands can connect with their audience in an ethical and efficient way, perfectly suited for today's digital world."