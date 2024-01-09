Adlook Launches Cookieless Solutions 

Adlook, a brand growth platform provider, today launched a suite of privacy-forward, cookieless solutions, tailored to the new digital advertising landscape.

Powered by its proprietary deep learning technology, the offerings include the following:

"At Adlook, we're excited about shaping a new era in digital advertising," said Patrick Gut, vice president of US at Adlook, in a statement. "Our latest solutions reflect our strong focus on both innovation and privacy. With our deep learning technology and a commitment to user privacy, we're not just adapting to the cookieless future, we're leading it. We're proud to offer our clients cutting-edge solutions that are respectful of privacy yet highly effective in performance. This approach ensures that brands can connect with their audience in an ethical and efficient way, perfectly suited for today's digital world."