Exclaimer Launches Social Feeds

Exclaimer, an email signature management platform provider, today launched its Social Feeds feature, enabling organizations to embed their social media posts directly into their email signatures>

The new Social Feeds feature enables organizations to do the following:

Expand social media marketing reach by automatically inserting social media posts within email signatures.

Create more interactive and visually appealing email signatures.

Measure performance by analyzing how effectively email signatures convert recipients to click-through and read posts.