BigCommerce Partners with Marketplacer

BigCommerce and Marketplacer have partnered to allow BigCommerce merchants to transform their online stores into marketplaces.

The BigCommerce Marketplace Connector, developed by Web Force 5, allows third-party sellers to list and sell their products directly from their BigCommerce stores. When connected, all seller data is automatically synced almost instantly, enabling customers to manage multiple sellers while simultaneously harnessing the best-in-class capabilities of both the ecommerce and marketplace platforms.

The BigCommerce Marketplacer connected model offers the following:

Near real-time synchronization, which automatically shares seller profile, products, inventory, pricing, orders, promotions, shipping and more to provide a streamlined experience for sellers, buyers and operators.

Cross-border Scalability to localize and manage multi-site, multi-currency and multi-language experiences .

Low Coding.

Rapid Data Exchange with webhooks that deliver near real-time updates to ensure data changes, product details, pricing, inventory levels, and vendor information are accurately reflected across platforms.