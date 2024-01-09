BigCommerce Partners with Marketplacer
BigCommerce and Marketplacer have partnered to allow BigCommerce merchants to transform their online stores into marketplaces.
The BigCommerce Marketplace Connector, developed by Web Force 5, allows third-party sellers to list and sell their products directly from their BigCommerce stores. When connected, all seller data is automatically synced almost instantly, enabling customers to manage multiple sellers while simultaneously harnessing the best-in-class capabilities of both the ecommerce and marketplace platforms.
The BigCommerce Marketplacer connected model offers the following:
- Near real-time synchronization, which automatically shares seller profile, products, inventory, pricing, orders, promotions, shipping and more to provide a streamlined experience for sellers, buyers and operators.
- Cross-border Scalability to localize and manage multi-site, multi-currency and multi-language experiences .
- Low Coding.
- Rapid Data Exchange with webhooks that deliver near real-time updates to ensure data changes, product details, pricing, inventory levels, and vendor information are accurately reflected across platforms.
"At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our customers access to the best tools and services they need to innovate and succeed, and that includes industry-leading solutions from partners like Marketplacer and Web Force 5," said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of APAC at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Our collaboration to provide The DOM with the exact integrations needed to reach customers, grow sales and customize the shopping experience has been a tremendous example of what a North Star partnership should be when putting the customer first."
"We've been watching the impressive trajectory and evolution of BigCommerce for a long time, and we're very excited about this new relationship and the impact it will have on our shared customers," said Jason Wyatt, CEO and co-founder of Marketplacer, in a statement. "The powerful combination of Marketplacer and BigCommerce allows customers to access a modern full-stack solution for their ecommerce platform."