Chatmeter Launches Pulse AI: Signals

Chatmeter, a provider of reputation management and multi-location intelligence, has released Pulse AI: Signals to provide customer and location insights in real time for multi-location businesses.

Businesses can type any question into Signals, which will analyze their reviews, social media, and surveys to deliver the information, with the data to back it up, in real time.

"We're in a new era for multi-location brands," said John Mazur, CEO of Chatmeter, in a statement. "Every brand is at risk of their next mention going viral and costing them millions in revenue before they're even able to respond. Not anymore, thanks to Signals and its pioneering use of generative AI."

Chatmeter Signals uses generative AI to empower multi-location businesses to do the following:

Analyze real customer feedback through generated reports that answer questions about their customer experience, products, locations, and more.

Understand every customer's experience and how specific locations are performing by using insights from specific regions, locations, providers, timeframes, and more, along with all of the customer reviews and data, to make informed decisions that drive real business impact.

Signals uses an advanced data pipeline to process reviews, social posts, and surveys through multiple AI models, including custom-trained versions, to deliver insights on topics such as the following:

Product feedback;

Customer satisfaction;

Facilities operations;

Critical business risks;

Customer and employee safety; and

Regional strengths and weaknesses.