Eliant Launches Eliant Engage

Eliant, a customer experience management firm, has launched Eliant Engage, a mobile app that gives field representatives and department managers access to real-time customer insights, from completed evaluations, homebuyer comments, and contact information to historical data trends and competitive benchmarks.

Eliant Home's CX evaluation series: Mid-Construction (taken during the home build), Move-In (30 days post-moving in), Mid-Year (five or six months after move-in), and Year-End (10-12 months after move-in) measure new homebuyer satisfaction and help industry professionals improve the homebuying experience for customers. With Eliant Engage, field representatives can keep track of the evaluation cycle and proactively communicate with customers throughout the process. Immediate notifications are sent when an evaluation is submitted. Users can view the full report, including overall scores and customer comments, along with a designated space to make notes visible to other reps involved. Field teams and managers can communicate directly to homeowners with pre-designed email templates, including pictures and videos that link directly to Eliant's Journey portal.

Through the Engage dashboard users can view trend graphs based on adjustable time frames, customer ratings, competitive rankings by company and departments, plus useful metrics that deliver a more seamless way to stay connected.