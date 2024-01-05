Invoke Launches Enterprise Edition of Image Generation Software

Invoke, a maker of open-source generative artificial intelligence software for creative work, has released an Enterprise version that enables companies to deploy AI image generation models trained on their confidential intellectual property.

"Invoke Enterprise is our response to the growing need for secure generative AI for businesses working with sensitive intellectual property," said Kent Keirsey, founder and CEO of Invoke AI, in a statement. "To date, creative teams have largely used AI image generation for inspiration because they have not felt comfortable sharing or uploading proprietary content into proprietary consumer products. Our platform and open-source foundation ensure that companies and creative teams can begin to securely deploy generative AI to their most valuable and sensitive production workflows while maintaining complete ownership over the models and anything that they produce. We're focused on showing that generative AI can drive measurable ROI for companies putting out creative products."

With Invoke Enterprise, companies can develop and deploy custom models specifically trained on their confidential IP. Leveraging openly licensed foundational models, businesses completely own the customized models they create with Invoke. Models and outputs are maintained with enterprise-grade security, and customer content is never used by Invoke to train other models.

The Enterprise edition also includes additional security features like multi-user management, single tenant infrastructure, role-based access control, single sign-on support, and custom settings for project spaces.

Companies can also upload and use the most popular image generation models from Hugging Face.