Vibes Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

Vibes, a provider of an intelligent mobile engagement platform, has become a Platinum Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program for the integration of its SMS messaging into the marketing automation platform.

"Vibes is passionate about delivering impactful messaging and stakeholder engagement experiences, be it a customer, partner, internal stakeholder, or anybody else that a business wants to engage," said Kyle Cushing, senior vice president of revenue at Vibes, in a statement. "Vibes' integration with Adobe Marketo Engage allows brands currently using the marketing automation platform for email and marketing automation to deliver the same robust experiences via text message."

"We are thrilled to recognize Vibes as a platinum partner and continuing to help brands improve customer experiences through SMS marketing," said Brian Glover, senior director of product marketing for digital experience at Adobe, in a statement. "SMS has become an increasingly powerful channel for marketers, allowing brands to deliver personalized interactions in moments that can drive high-value engagement."