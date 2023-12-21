Qlik Acquires Mozaic Data
Qlik, a provider of data integration and analytics, has acquired Mozaic Data, a data management technology provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This acquisition is set to accelerate data deployment and utilization across enterprises, especially in cloud platforms like Amazon Redshift, Databricks, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Fabric, and Snowflake.
"Joining Qlik is a significant milestone for Mozaic Data. We share a vision to improve data consumption by maximizing value from data investments. This is an opportunity to advance the efficiency and innovation in data management driven by AI, integrating seamlessly with Qlik's upcoming projects," said Sharad Kumar, founder of Mozaic, in a statement.
"The acquisition of Mozaic and Sharad's expertise is a pivotal step in reshaping the data landscape and is a significant contribution to our ongoing work for 2024," Drew Clarke, general manager of the data business unit at Qlik, said in a statement. "Customers recognize the importance of treating data as a product, a strategy that aligns with the need for a SaaS-based data product catalog, offering a more efficient and user-friendly experience in data lifecycle management while also reinforcing a solid foundation for AI-driven data management."
